U.S. CENTCOM Commander Calls for Restraint and Cooperation in Syria
PM Masrour Barzani Meets U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack in Pirmam

Talks focus on regional developments, Erbil–Baghdad relations, and safeguarding the Kurdistan Region’s constitutional rights

Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani, R, Tom Barrack, U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to Syria and the U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, Pirmam, Erbil, Jan. 17, 2025. (KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday met with Tom Barrack, U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to Syria and the U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye, in Pirmam, Erbil.

The meeting was attended by Wendy Green, the United States Consul General to the Kurdistan Region. Discussions focused on the broader regional situation, as well as relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Iraq’s federal government, in addition to ties with neighboring countries.

According to a statement published on the KRG official website, both sides emphasized the importance of resolving disputes through peaceful means and dialogue.

Emphasis was placed on resolving issues through peaceful means, as well as on protecting and respecting the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region.

The talks come amid ongoing diplomatic engagement by the Kurdistan Region with international partners on regional security, political coordination, and efforts to de-escalate tensions through dialogue and mutual understanding.

 
 
 
 
