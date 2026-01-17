Trump Threatens Steep Tariffs on Europe in Bid to Acquire Greenland, Sparking Protests and NATO Tensions

US president says duties could rise to 25% until Denmark agrees to a deal, as Greenlanders and European leaders reject the push.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — US President Donald Trump on Saturday sharply escalated his campaign to acquire Greenland, threatening to impose sweeping tariffs on multiple European countries unless Denmark agrees to the sale of the autonomous Arctic territory, a move that has triggered widespread protests and drawn strong rebukes from US allies.

Trump’s remarks came as thousands of people took to the streets in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, as well as in Copenhagen and other Danish cities, to protest his renewed push to buy the mineral-rich island of about 57,000 people. Demonstrators denounced what they described as pressure tactics against Greenland’s right to self-determination and Denmark’s sovereignty.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said that beginning Feb. 1, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would face a 10% tariff on all goods exported to the United States. He warned that the tariff would rise to 25% on June 1, 2026, and would remain in effect “until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”

“These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable,” Trump wrote, arguing that such measures were necessary to protect “Global Peace and Security.” He added that he was “immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries.”

If implemented, the threatened tariffs would represent an unprecedented escalation of tensions within NATO, pitting Washington directly against several of its closest allies. Denmark described Trump’s announcement as a “surprise,” while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it “completely wrong.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said tariff threats were “unacceptable and have no place in this context,” and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said European governments were working on a joint response, adding, “We won’t let ourselves be intimidated.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday also warned against President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on European countries in pursuit of acquiring Greenland, cautioning that such measures would severely strain transatlantic relations.

In a social media post, von der Leyen said tariffs would “undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral,” stressing that the European Union would respond with unity and coordination.

“Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty,” she said, underscoring Brussels’ firm rejection of economic pressure linked to territorial claims.

In Nuuk, protesters waved Greenlandic flags, chanted slogans, and sang traditional Inuit songs under light rain. Many wore caps reading “Make America Go Away,” a play on Trump’s campaign slogan. “We don’t want Trump invading Greenland,” said nurse Paarniq Larsen Strum, calling the situation “nerve-wracking.” Protest organizer Avijaja Rosing-Olsen said demonstrators were demanding respect for Greenland’s right to self-determination.

Solidarity rallies were also held in Denmark. In Copenhagen, demonstrators waved Danish and Greenlandic flags and chanted “Kalaallit Nunaat,” Greenland’s name in the local language. “You cannot be bullied by an ally. It’s about international law,” said charity worker Kirsten Hjoernholm.

Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is vital to US “national security,” claiming Denmark is unable to adequately protect the territory from rival powers such as China and Russia. European officials have rejected that argument, noting that Denmark and its allies maintain a security presence in the Arctic and that recent military exercises were defensive in nature.

France said its participation in drills was intended to signal a commitment to defending the territory, while Denmark said the United States had been invited to join the exercise.

It remains unclear under what legal authority Trump could impose the threatened tariffs, though, since returning to office, he has relied heavily on trade measures to pressure governments over what Washington describes as unfair practices or strategic concerns.

The move also risks undermining a trade agreement reached last summer between the United States and the European Union aimed at lowering tariffs on key goods, which is currently being implemented. Public opinion in Greenland appears firmly opposed to the idea of joining the United States. According to a poll published in January 2025, 85% of Greenlanders reject becoming part of the US, while just 6% support the idea.