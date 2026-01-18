US Backs Syria-SDF Integration as Syrian Ministry of Defense Orders Total Ceasefire

The US has endorsed the Syria-SDF integration deal, with Special Envoy Tom Barrack citing it as a milestone for a unified Syria. Simultaneously, the Syrian Ministry of Defense ordered a total ceasefire on all fronts to facilitate the return of displaced citizens.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As the ink dries on a comprehensive integration agreement between the Syrian state and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the US has officially signaled its support for the deal, coinciding with a formal cessation of hostilities ordered by the Syrian Ministry of Defense.

The diplomatic and military maneuvers on Jan. 18 mark a decisive shift in the Syrian landscape, aligning international backing with a nationwide mandate to restore state authority and provide for the return of displaced populations.

Tom Barrack, the US Special Envoy for Syria, commended both the Syrian government and the SDF for their constructive efforts in reaching the ceasefire, describing the agreement as a bridge toward a unified Syria. In a statement released on Sunday, Barrack noted that two great Syrian leaders, driven by a shared vision of liberating their people from tyranny, have come together to forge a brighter future.

“The United States commends the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for their constructive efforts in reaching today’s ceasefire agreement, paving the way for renewed dialogue and cooperation toward a unified Syria,” Barrack stated. He further emphasized that President Ahmed Al-Sharaa’s affirmation of Kurds as an integral part of the nation allows for the “seamless integration of our historic partner in the fight against ISIS with the Global Coalition’s newest member.”

Barrack underscored that the US stands firmly behind the integration process, noting it advances President Trump’s Middle East Peace Plan and safeguards national security interests by continuing the battle against ISIS remnants.

Simultaneously, the Syrian Ministry of Defense issued a formal declaration based on the agreement reached between Al-Sharaa and the SDF. The Ministry announced a ceasefire on all fronts and a comprehensive cessation of combat operations across all engagement zones. This military freeze is intended to facilitate the opening of safe corridors for the return of residents to their homes and to allow state institutions to resume their duties. In its directive, the Ministry instructed the Syrian Arab Army to maintain a high level of responsibility in protecting citizens, safeguarding property, and ensuring stability.

The framework for this transition is rooted in a detailed 14-point pact. Under the agreement, the Syrian government will assume full administrative and military control over the Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa governorates, as well as all border crossings and strategic oil and gas fields. The deal provides for the integration of SDF military and security personnel into the Syrian Ministries of Defense and Interior on an individual basis, following necessary security vetting.

The agreement also addresses long-standing civil grievances through Presidential Decree No. 13 of 2026, which recognizes Kurdish cultural and linguistic rights and resolves issues concerning stateless persons. Furthermore, the SDF has committed to the removal of all non-Syrian PKK members from Syrian territory to ensure regional stability and sovereignty.

While the implementation of the deal begins immediately, Al-Sharaa has called on Arab tribes in eastern Syria to maintain calm to allow the transition to proceed smoothly. A scheduled meeting between the President and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi was postponed to Jan. 19 due to adverse weather conditions, yet the momentum of the integration remains steady under the watchful eye of the international community.

The Syrian state has reiterated its commitment to remain an active member of the International Coalition, ensuring that the fight against ISIS continues in close coordination with the US to secure the region’s long-term stability.