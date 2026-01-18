What to Expect From Davos 2026 as Global Leaders Gather Under the ‘Spirit of Dialogue’

The World Economic Forum Davos 2026 opens on Jan. 19 with the participation of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, focusing on dialogue, geopolitics, inclusive growth, technology, and sustainable development.

25 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Against a backdrop of global uncertainty and shifting political and economic balances, the World Economic Forum in Davos is set to convene once again, bringing together world leaders, policymakers, and decision-makers to explore dialogue-driven pathways through an increasingly complex international landscape.

On Monday, the fifty-sixth World Economic Forum in Davos will officially begin in Switzerland, with the participation of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani alongside hundreds of presidents, prime ministers, and senior international figures.

The forum is being held under the theme “Spirit of Dialogue” and will continue until Friday, Jan. 23. The gathering comes at a time when geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty, and rapid technological change are reshaping global priorities and relationships.

Discussions at Davos are expected to focus on geopolitics and development, with particular attention on how cooperation can be renewed amid conflicting approaches, strained alliances, and eroding trust. Participants are set to explore new models of collaboration that may offer opportunities even as traditional assumptions around security, sovereignty, and global integration are being challenged.

From managing geopolitical risks and economic volatility to unlocking innovation, the conversations are aimed at practical, solution-oriented pathways that support resilience, competitiveness, and inclusive growth. A key focus will be placed on the responsible use of transformative technologies, including productive artificial intelligence, as tools for long-term development rather than sources of further division.

The human dimension of these transformations is also expected to feature prominently. As industries evolve and modes of work are reshaped by technology, Davos will highlight how governments and businesses can invest more effectively in people, build resilient workforces, support skills transitions, and improve overall well-being in an era of profound change.

At the same time, leaders are set to debate how prosperity can be rebuilt within the planet’s limits, emphasizing sustainable energy, natural systems, and water as central pillars of future economic models.

As the Davos 2026 forum unfolds, its emphasis on dialogue, cooperation, and human-centered development underscores a renewed effort to navigate global challenges through engagement rather than confrontation.