Mazloum Abdi Says Ceasefire Talks Aim to Protect Civilians and Preserve Regional Stability

39 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said on Monday that his forces were subjected to a planned and violent attack on January 6, resulting in significant casualties and the displacement of civilians.

In a televised address, Abdi stated that the SDF had not sought confrontation but was drawn into the conflict against its will, describing the assault as aimed at destruction and collective harm.

He said the SDF had made repeated efforts through a series of meetings to prevent escalation, but these attempts failed as multiple parties pursued actions that risked plunging the region into broader civil unrest.

Abdi explained that the SDF decided to redeploy its forces from Deir ez-Zur and Raqqa to Hasakah in order to protect civilians and preserve the gains achieved during the Syrian conflict.

Referring to upcoming diplomatic efforts, Abdi said he would provide further clarification ahead of ceasefire discussions scheduled to take place in Damascus on Tuesday. He added that additional details regarding the agreement would be announced following his a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa.

The SDF commander stressed that his forces remain committed to defending the region’s achievements and social fabric, emphasizing that their struggle would continue through political and defensive means.

Abdi concluded by expressing gratitude to local communities and SDF members for their resilience and steadfastness during the recent developments.