KRG Highlights Reforms, Davos Role in Boosting Foreign Investor Confidence

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A senior advisor to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) stated on Monday that foreign investor confidence in the Kurdistan Region has seen a marked increase, a development attributed to a series of domestic infrastructure reforms and the administration’s escalating engagement on the global diplomatic stage. Saman Sorani, the Advisor for Political and Diplomatic Affairs at the Department of Foreign Relations of the Regional Government, made the remarks in conjunction with the Prime Minister’s arrival in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, framing the delegation’s participation as evidence of the Region’s growing stature in international economic spheres.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Monday, Sorani provided a detailed assessment of the diplomatic and economic strategy currently being employed by the KRG.

He announced that the high-level participation of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his accompanying delegation in the Davos Economic Forum serves as a significant sign of the importance of the Kurdistan Region’s role in international arenas.

According to Sorani, the administration views its presence at the summit not merely as a diplomatic formality, but as a strategic assertion of its political identity and economic potential.

Sorani explicitly characterized the nature of the KRG’s involvement in the Swiss summit, noting that the Kurdistan Region is participating in this global forum as a "state-like actor within the framework of federal Iraq."

This specific formulation underscores the administration's effort to maintain distinct agency in its foreign relations and economic policy while operating within the constitutional boundaries of the Iraqi federal state. By engaging directly with global leadership in Davos, the KRG aims to solidify this status and project stability to potential international partners.

A central component of this outreach strategy is the establishment of the "Kurdistan House" in Davos, a venue designed to serve as a focal point for the delegation’s activities.

Sorani told Kurdistan24 that now that the Kurdistan House has been established, it plays a role as an "effective platform" for introducing the economic works and activities of the Kurdistan Region to a global audience.

The facility is intended to provide a dedicated space where international stakeholders can engage directly with Kurdish officials, review investment opportunities, and understand the economic landscape of the Region without the filters often present in broader multilateral settings.

The Advisor for Political and Diplomatic Affairs emphasized that the rising trust among foreign investors is not solely the result of diplomatic visibility but is deeply rooted in tangible domestic policy shifts enacted by the Regional Government in the recent period.

Sorani pointed to specific administrative and developmental steps that have bolstered the Region's credibility. He cited the "digitization of sectors" as a critical modernization effort that has streamlined operations and increased transparency for businesses operating in the Region.

Furthermore, Sorani specifically highlighted the implementation of the "Runaki" (Light) Project and the broader initiative of building economic infrastructure as decisive factors in shifting investor sentiment. These projects, according to the official, serve as physical and operational proof of the government's commitment to development.

"The Regional Government's important steps in the past period... have increased foreign investors' trust in the Region," Sorani stated. He went on to articulate the economic philosophy underpinning these efforts, noting that, "Clearly, trust is a fundamental pillar for production."

This linkage suggests that the KRG views the accumulation of investor confidence as a prerequisite for expanding the Region's productive capacity and industrial output.

The Davos Economic Forum, with its concentration of global decision-makers, is viewed by the Department of Foreign Relations as the optimal venue to capitalize on these domestic achievements. Sorani described the forum as a "great opportunity" for the Regional Government to develop its relations in various fields with countries around the world.

He noted that the presence of a "large number of global presidents and leaders" allows the KRG delegation to not only maintain existing ties but to actively "create new relationships" that can translate into future economic and political cooperation.

The statements from the Department of Foreign Relations reflect a coordinated message from Erbil: that the combination of internal modernization—through digitization and infrastructure projects like Runaki—and external assertiveness at venues like Davos has successfully altered the risk calculus for international capital.

By presenting itself as a stable, "state-like actor" with a dedicated platform in the Kurdistan House, the KRG is attempting to secure the long-term foreign investment necessary to sustain its economic development trajectory within the federal Iraqi framework.