SDF Says Fighting Continues in Several Areas Despite Agreement

SDF and Syrian Army clashed Monday despite a ceasefire. SDF reported battles near Taqtan Prison, while the Army cited three soldier deaths and blocked deployments.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Military engagements between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian Arab Army continued across northeastern Syria on Monday, defying a recently established ceasefire agreement intended to stabilize the region. Reports from both sides indicate that active combat operations are ongoing on several axes, with mutual accusations of aggression complicating the implementation of the truce.

On Monday, the Syrian Democratic Forces released a statement confirming that tensions remain high throughout the theater of operations.

The SDF explicitly stated that a "fierce battle" is currently underway in the vicinity of Taqtan Prison. The intensity of the fighting around this sensitive facility suggests that the cessation of hostilities has failed to take hold in key strategic sectors.

Furthermore, the Kurdish-led force reported that clashes are not isolated to a single location but are continuing in the areas of Raqqa, Shahadah, and Ayn Issa, indicating a widespread breakdown of the security arrangement.

In its communication regarding the renewed violence, the SDF issued a stern warning regarding the consequences of these breaches. The group stated that it holds "the attacking party responsible for any result and development that occurs."

This statement reflects the SDF's position that it is acting in a defensive capacity against incursions that violate the terms of the agreement, placing the burden of the escalation on the opposing forces.

Countering the narrative presented by the SDF, the Syrian Arab Army issued its own statement on Monday addressing the hostilities.

Military officials indicated that government forces had been subjected to attacks emanating from two separate locations. The statement disclosed that these engagements resulted in lethal casualties for the government forces, confirming that three Syrian soldiers were killed as a result of the attacks.

Beyond the report of casualties, the Syrian Arab Army’s statement highlighted significant operational impediments on the ground.

The military claimed that the deployment of its forces is actively being prevented. This allegation suggests that the logistical movements and repositioning of troops mandated by the recent agreement are facing physical opposition in the contested zones, further fueling the cycle of violence.

The persistence of fighting on Monday underscores the significant challenges in implementing the ceasefire agreement in a complex battlefield environment.

Despite the political framework established to halt the conflict, the reality on the ground in northeastern Syria remains characterized by "tensions and complications," as described in the reports, with neither side signaling a de-escalation in the immediate term.

This article was updated on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at 02:43pm.