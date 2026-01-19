EU to Hold Emergency Summit Over Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

Brussels weighs countermeasures as bloc seeks dialogue with Washington while warning it is ready to respond.

51 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — European Union leaders will hold an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday evening to address threats by US President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on countries opposing his bid to take control of Greenland, an EU spokeswoman said Monday.

The crisis talks come as the 27-nation bloc weighs potential countermeasures against the United States should Trump follow through on plans to penalize some of Washington’s closest allies over their stance on the autonomous Danish territory.

The European Commission said it remains committed to engaging with Washington to defuse the dispute but made clear it is preparing for escalation if necessary. “Our priority is to engage, not escalate,” EU trade spokesman Olof Gill said.

“Should the threatened tariffs be imposed, the European Union has tools at its disposal and is prepared to respond.”

Trump triggered the latest confrontation on Saturday when he vowed to impose tariffs of up to 25 percent on EU members Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Sweden, as well as non-EU countries Britain and Norway, unless Greenland is ceded to the United States. The threat has alarmed European leaders and raised concerns about a broader breakdown in transatlantic relations.

Greenland’s premier, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, rejected the pressure, saying the territory would not be swayed by tariff threats. In a Facebook post on Monday, Nielsen welcomed international support as “a clear recognition that Greenland is a democratic society with the right to make its own decisions.”

“The latest statements from the United States, including threats of tariffs, do not change that stance. We will not be pressured. We stand firm on dialogue, on respect, and on international law,” he said.

Within the EU, calls are growing for Brussels to activate its powerful “anti-coercion instrument,” a trade defense mechanism created in 2023 but never used. French President Emmanuel Macron has raised the possibility of deploying the tool, and Valerie Hayer, leader of the liberal Renew group in the European Parliament, has also urged its use.

Often described as a “bazooka” or “nuclear” option, the instrument is designed to deter economic coercion against any of the EU’s member states. The bloc defines coercion as a third country applying or threatening measures that affect trade or investment in order to interfere with the legitimate sovereign choices of the EU or its members.

If triggered, the mechanism would allow the EU to impose a range of countermeasures, including restrictions on imports and exports of goods and services across its single market of 450 million people.

It could also limit US companies’ access to public procurement contracts in Europe. American technology firms are seen as a potential target, given the United States’ services surplus with the EU.

The EU last year threatened to deploy the instrument during tense trade negotiations with the Trump administration, but ultimately reached a deal to avoid steep tariffs.

The mechanism was originally conceived after Lithuania accused China of blocking its exports in 2021 following Vilnius’s decision to allow a Taiwanese diplomatic office to open.

Under EU rules, both the European Commission and member states can request activation of the instrument, but it requires approval from at least 55 percent of member countries representing 65 percent of the bloc’s population. Even then, the process could take months, beginning with a four-month investigation followed by a vote and a further preparatory period before measures take effect.

Despite the lengthy timeline, EU officials and lawmakers argue that even launching an investigation would send a strong political signal.

“The United States is making a miscalculation that is not only dangerous but could be painful,” Hayer said. “The anti-coercion instrument is our economic nuclear weapon.”

The outcome of Thursday’s summit is expected to shape the EU’s next steps, as Brussels seeks to balance dialogue with Washington against growing pressure to defend European sovereignty and economic interests.