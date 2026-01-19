Mazloum Abdi Arrives in Damascus, A Source from DAANES Confirms to Kurdistan24

Mazloum Abdi in a televised message on Sunday said that the SDF were targeted in a planned January 6 attack that caused heavy casualties and civilian displacement, despite the SDF not seeking conflict.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A reliable source from the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) informed Kurdistan24 on Monday that Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), has arrived in Damascus.

Mazloum Abdi in a televised message on Sunday said that the SDF were targeted in a planned January 6 attack that caused heavy casualties and civilian displacement, despite the SDF not seeking conflict. He said efforts to prevent escalation failed, prompting a redeployment of forces to protect civilians. Abdi added that further details would be shared ahead of ceasefire talks in Damascus and after his meeting with Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa, reaffirming the SDF’s commitment to defending the region through political and defensive means.

Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa announced on Sunday that he had reached a new agreement with the SDF to declare a ceasefire, enhance state power in the eastern and northeastern regions of the country, and consolidate security and stability in conflict zones.

Also, President Masoud Barzani and Ahmed Sharaa discussed recent developments in Syria and the agreement with the SDF in a phone call, stressing respect for and protection of Kurdish rights. President Barzani welcomed the Syrian president’s decree on Kurdish rights, describing it as a positive step toward establishing a solid foundation for Kurdish rights in Syria.