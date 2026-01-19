KRG Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed Meets UN Refugee Chief Barham Salih in Geneva

During the meeting, Ahmed congratulated Salih on assuming his new role at the United Nations and wished him success in leading global humanitarian efforts.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed met with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih in Geneva, where the two discussed the humanitarian situation of refugees and internally displaced persons in the Kurdistan Region and the need for stronger international coordination to improve their living conditions.

During the meeting, Ahmed congratulated Salih on assuming his new role at the United Nations and wished him success in leading global humanitarian efforts. The talks focused on the challenges facing displaced communities in the Kurdistan Region and explored mechanisms to enhance support and assistance.

The Interior Minister reaffirmed the KRG’s commitment to protecting and supporting all refugees who have sought safety in the region due to unrest and conflict. He said KRG institutions will continue to provide essential services and work to maintain a peaceful and stable environment for displaced populations.

Over the past decade, the Kurdistan Region has hosted more than one million internally displaced persons and refugees fleeing terrorism and political instability in neighboring countries, making it one of the largest hosts of displaced communities in the region.