Cardinal Sako Hails President Barzani’s Vatican Visit as Significant for Peace and Human Dignity

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq and worldwide, on Wednesday described President Masoud Barzani’s recent visit to the Vatican and his meeting with Pope Leo XIV as highly significant, emphasizing its positive impact at both regional and international levels.

In an interview with Kurdistan24, Cardinal Sako praised President Barzani’s leadership, noting that his vision extends beyond Iraq. “As a leader, President Barzani is not confined to Iraq; he possesses a charismatic vision and valuable historical experience, making him one of the rare personalities in the world,” he said.

Commenting on the importance of the Vatican visit, Sako explained that President Barzani has a deep understanding of the Vatican’s global influence and moral authority. He added that Barzani presented a shared vision aimed at addressing current challenges through peaceful means. “This visit will certainly have a major impact on our current situation, and I have already heard positive reactions to it within the Vatican,” Sako noted.

The Cardinal said President Barzani’s message to the Vatican focused on protecting human dignity and rejecting military solutions in favor of dialogue and peace. According to Sako, this approach aligns with the Vatican’s long-standing commitment to peaceful conflict resolution and coexistence.

Sako also highlighted the Kurdistan Region as a model for coexistence, praising the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) efforts to foster harmony among different communities. “The KRG has demonstrated that all communities can coexist harmoniously. The progress and stability in the Kurdistan Region is a unique experience that everyone should observe and learn from,” he concluded.