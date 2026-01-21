Austria: Coordination with Kurdistan Region a Living Model of Success in Migration Management

Austria lauds its migration cooperation with Iraq's Kurdistan Region as a successful, practical model, based on trust and effective return processes. It values the partnership with the KRG across migration, security, and economy.

52 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Austria has described its cooperation with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq as a strong and practical example of effective partnership in migration policy, emphasizing the importance of reliable partners in countries of origin.

In a statement published on the social media platform X, Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, Christian Stocker said that successful migration policies depend fundamentally on trustworthy partners, highlighting cooperation with the Kurdistan Region as a model that demonstrates how such partnerships can function in practice, including in matters related to the return and readmission of migrants.

Stocker noted that Iraq serves as a role model for stability and economic development in the region, adding that Austria places high value on its constructive and trustworthy cooperation with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

In the same message, he expressed thanks to Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for what he described as open dialogue and productive collaboration.

At the same time, Stocker reaffirmed Austria’s full commitment to advancing a strategic partnership with the Kurdistan Region, encompassing key sectors such as migration management, security cooperation, and economic development.

The meeting and subsequent statements underscore the growing depth of relations between Vienna and Erbil, as both sides emphasize practical cooperation and mutual trust in addressing regional and international challenges.