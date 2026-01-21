Besieged Kobani Faces Critical Shortages of Water, Power, and Medicine, Local Official Warns

Kobani’s local council head warns the city is isolated and facing severe shortages, with no water, electricity, fuel, or healthcare, as President Barzani calls for civilian protection and a ceasefire in Western Kurdistan.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kobani has been effectively cut off from the outside world, leaving its residents trapped in deteriorating humanitarian conditions as essential services and supplies fail to reach the city, according to the head of its local council.

On Wednesday, Adnan Bozo, head of the Kurdish National Council in Kobani, told Kurdistan24 that the city is facing a critical situation, with civilians unable to access even the most basic necessities.

Bozo said Kobani is isolated, and some residents have been unable to return to the city. He stated that living conditions for civilians are poor, stressing that there is no water, electricity, or fuel available, and that no essential supplies are reaching the area.

“All connections have been cut,” Bozo said, adding that even healthcare services are no longer accessible in Kobani.

He explained that communication with the outside world is now limited to telephone contact only. While noting that the Barzani Charity Foundation is delivering assistance to parts of Western Kurdistan, Bozo said Kobani has not received aid and remains in urgent need of support.

“We hope a way can be found to deliver aid to Kobani,” he said, emphasizing that residents require daily services and basic necessities, particularly infant milk, food, and drinking water.

The humanitarian crisis is being compounded by reports of extreme violence in the countryside surrounding the city. A resident of a village near Kobani, speaking to Kurdistan24, On the condition of anonymity, on Wednesday, described a "dangerous and terrifying" situation.

The resident reported that the Syrian Arab Army brutally killed two civilians on Wednesday. According to the source, armed groups have besieged the area, leading to the total displacement of several villages as residents flee in fear for their lives.

“These armed groups enter the villages, load up everything inside the houses, and loot them,” the resident said. “Anyone they find or see left behind is killed immediately.”

The resident described the militants as "ISIS gangs," stating, “These are not a government; they are ISIS gangs and those like them.”

The testimony further confirmed the total collapse of infrastructure mentioned by local officials. The resident noted that because the groups have cut off all water, electricity, and internet services, they were forced to use a Turkish mobile network signal to send their message and alert the world to the situation.

Bozo’s remarks come amid heightened concern over the situation in Western Kurdistan. President Masoud Barzani has stated that he is closely monitoring developments in Syria and Western Kurdistan with deep concern and has warned against any actions that could endanger civilians.

In a statement, President Barzani stressed that harming the people of Western Kurdistan is unacceptable in any form and called on all sides to act responsibly given the sensitive situation. He warned that continued instability could lead to the resurgence of ISIS and other terrorist groups, posing a serious threat to regional stability and security.

President Barzani also urged the international community and its allies to assume their responsibilities by immediately de-escalating tensions, declaring a comprehensive ceasefire, and resolving disputes peacefully through dialogue.

Updated on Jan. 21, 2025, at 9:40 pm.