Kurdish Autonomous Administration to Kurdistan24: SDF Will Administer Kurdish Areas

A source in the Autonomous Administration told Kurdistan24 that the SDF agreed to the latest Syrian government proposal, confirming Kurdish areas will remain under SDF administration and Syrian forces will not enter them.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A source within the Autonomous Administration has confirmed to Kurdistan24 that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will continue administering Kurdish-majority areas, as part of understandings linked to recent proposals put forward by the Syrian government.

The source told Kurdistan24 that the SDF has agreed to the latest proposal presented by Damascus, without providing further operational details at this stage.

According to the same source, the Syrian Arab Army will not enter Kurdish villages or towns, a point emphasized as part of the understandings reached between the sides.

The source further stressed that the administration of Kurdish-majority areas will remain under the authority of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

The statements come after Syria’s presidency announced that a joint understanding had been reached between the Syrian government and the SDF regarding the future of Hasakah province. According to a statement carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the understanding covers mechanisms for administrative and military integration, security arrangements, and the protection of Kurdish rights.

Under the announced framework, the SDF was granted a four-day period to conduct consultations and prepare a detailed plan for the practical implementation of the integration process. The presidency said that, if finalized, Syrian government forces would not enter the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli and would remain on their outskirts, with further discussions to determine timelines and arrangements for the peaceful integration of the province.

The statement also confirmed that Syrian military forces would not enter Kurdish villages and that no armed forces would be present there other than local security forces drawn from residents of those areas. It added that SDF General Commander Mazloum Abdi would propose a candidate for assistant defense minister, as well as candidates for the governor of Hasakah, representation in the People’s Assembly, and positions within Syrian state institutions.

According to the presidency, both sides agreed to integrate all SDF military and security forces into the Syrian Ministries of Defense and Interior, while continuing discussions on detailed mechanisms. Civil institutions are also set to be merged into the Syrian government structure. The statement further confirmed that Decree No. 13, concerning linguistic, cultural, and citizenship rights for Kurds, will be implemented as part of what it described as a commitment to national partnership.

While details of implementation remain pending, the confirmation by the Autonomous Administration that the SDF will continue administering Kurdish areas highlights a central element of the emerging understandings between Damascus and Kurdish authorities, as negotiations move forward on governance, security, and integration.