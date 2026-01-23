PM Masrour Barzani Concludes Davos Visit with Focus on Dialogue, Rights, and Investment

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani concluded his Davos visit after attending WEF26, highlighting stronger coordination with partners and promoting dialogue, rights, and investment through meetings with global leaders and decision-makers.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As the curtains closed on the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani departed the global stage carrying a clear and consistent message centered on dialogue, rights, and economic confidence, underscoring the Kurdistan Region’s continued engagement with international partners.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani concluded his visit to Davos following his participation in the World Economic Forum 2026, marking the end of a series of high-level engagements held on the margins of the international gathering.

In a message shared on His official X, Barzani said: “Leaving #WEF26 this year with stronger coordination with partners, and a consistent message: dialogue over conflict, rights over exclusion, investment over uncertainty.”

Leaving #WEF26 this year with stronger coordination with partners, and a consistent message: dialogue over conflict, rights over exclusion, investment over uncertainty. #KurdistanInDavos pic.twitter.com/r9s1MPGHFU — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) January 22, 2026

During the international forum, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government held a series of significant meetings with global leaders, ministers, and key decision-makers. The meetings were aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations and encouraging foreign investment in the region.

The Davos engagements this year, similar to previous years, concluded with tangible outcomes, including new achievements and partnerships resulting from these international discussions.

The World Economic Forum in Davos serves as a global platform bringing together political leaders, government officials, and economic decision-makers to discuss international challenges and opportunities. PM Masrour Barzani’s participation focused on advancing diplomatic ties and positioning the Kurdistan Region as a destination for foreign investment through sustained international engagement.

By concluding his Davos visit with an emphasis on dialogue, rights, and investment, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reinforced the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to constructive diplomacy and economic cooperation on the global stage.