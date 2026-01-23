U.S. Welcomes Iraq’s Initiative to Detain ISIS Prisoners Amid Regional Security Efforts

In a statement released on Thursday, the U.S. Department of State praised Iraq’s leadership, saying the initiative ensures that ISIS militants “cannot roam freely throughout the region.”

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States has welcomed the Iraqi government’s initiative to detain ISIS prisoners in secure facilities inside Iraq, describing the move as a bold and necessary step to prevent the extremist group from exploiting recent instability in Wester Kurdistan (northeast Syria).

In a statement released on Thursday, the U.S. Department of State praised Iraq’s leadership, saying the initiative ensures that ISIS militants “cannot roam freely throughout the region.” The statement reaffirmed Washington’s support for Baghdad’s efforts as part of the international Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

“As a member of the Coalition to Defeat ISIS, Iraq is on the front line in confronting the threat that ISIS still poses to all countries,” the statement said. It added that non-Iraqi ISIS detainees would be held in Iraq on a temporary basis, while urging coalition members to repatriate their citizens to face justice in their home countries. The department stressed that such burden sharing is critical to preventing an ISIS resurgence over the long term.

The U.S. statement comes amid intensified diplomatic and security coordination between Baghdad and Washington. On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Sudani received U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack to discuss regional developments and the evolving situation in Syria, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s press office.

During the meeting, Sudani emphasized that security and stability in Syria are vital not only for Iraq but for the wider region. He underscored the importance of preserving Syria’s territorial unity, preventing further instability, and continuing joint efforts to combat terrorism. The talks also addressed strengthening counterterrorism cooperation and laying the foundations for economic cooperation and sustainable development as pillars of long-term regional security.

Barrack, for his part, conveyed the gratitude of U.S. President Donald Trump for Iraq’s efforts to promote regional stability, praising Baghdad’s role during what he described as a critical period for the Middle East.

The meeting took place as Iraq moves forward with a comprehensive plan to transfer ISIS prisoners from Syria to secure detention facilities inside the country. Iraq’s Interior Ministry has confirmed that the transfer process is being carried out under strict security measures, with detainees distributed among prisons in Nasiriyah, Hillah, and Nineveh provinces.

According to Interior Ministry spokesperson Miqdad Miri, approximately 7,000 ISIS prisoners are being transferred each week, including around 5,000 foreign nationals and 2,000 Iraqi citizens. To secure the operation, Iraqi authorities have established three defensive security lines along the Syrian border, overseen by border guards, the Iraqi army, and the Popular Mobilization Forces.