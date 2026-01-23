SDF Commander: The Position of the Kurdistan Region is Held in Great Appreciation and Respect by our People

SDF commander Mazloum Abdi praised the Kurdistan Region’s role in supporting ceasefire efforts, dialogue, and agreement implementation with Damascus, highlighting the mediation efforts of President Masoud Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid ongoing political efforts to de-escalate tensions in Syria, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) General Commander Mazloum Abdi has publicly welcomed the Kurdistan Region’s role in supporting dialogue, ceasefire initiatives, and political coordination aimed at advancing agreements with the Syrian government.

In a statement published on his official X account, Mazloum Abdi said he met with President Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, within the framework of political efforts intended to bring viewpoints closer between the SDF and the Syrian government.

“I met with Kak Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, as part of the political efforts aimed at bringing viewpoints closer between us and the Syrian government,” Abdi said.

He expressed strong appreciation for the efforts of President Masoud Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani during what he described as the current phase, noting that their support for political initiatives remains ongoing and is being coordinated with the US mediator.

According to Abdi, these efforts are focused on achieving a ceasefire, returning to dialogue, and implementing concluded agreements in a way that ensures the success of the integration process between the SDF and the Syrian government.

“The position of the Kurdistan Region, its leadership and its people, is held in great appreciation and respect by our people,” he added.

Abdi’s remarks come as President Masoud Barzani has reiterated calls for stronger international support to safeguard Kurdish rights in Syria, particularly in Western Kurdistan (Northern Syria), amid renewed fighting and regional instability.

Speaking at a press conference at the Kurdistan Regional Government’s representation in Italy, President Barzani said senior Italian officials, including the Pope, the foreign minister, and the defense minister, expressed sympathy for the Kurdish people and concern over developments in the Kurdistan Region and Syria.

“The Italian leadership has reaffirmed its continued support for the Kurdistan Region and the Peshmerga, and stressed the importance of advocating with their allies in Europe and the United States to support Kurdish rights, especially in the difficult situation in Western Kurdistan,” Barzani said.

President Barzani urged Kurdish media to defend Kurdish rights responsibly without promoting violence or war. Addressing developments in Syria, he said he contacted Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa through intermediaries after fighting erupted in Aleppo, warning that renewed conflict would be disastrous.

He confirmed that a meeting was held in Erbil involving SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi, US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, and US Central Command Commander Admiral Brad Cooper. The meeting resulted in an agreement on a ceasefire and “positive steps” toward stability.

“We are making every effort to maintain control over the Kurdish areas that remain in our hands and to protect them. The rights of our people there must be safeguarded as previously agreed,” Barzani said.

President Barzani also warned that instability in Syria has created what he described as a “golden opportunity” for the resurgence of ISIS, noting that a number of militants escaped amid the chaos. He confirmed an agreement between the United States and Iraq to transfer remaining ISIS detainees to Iraq for imprisonment.

Expressing concern over the siege of Kobani, Barzani said he would do everything possible to support the city and its residents, noting that the Barzani Charity Foundation has played a humanitarian role in assisting civilians in Western Kurdistan.

“Our hearts and minds are with our brothers and sisters in Western Kurdistan,” he said.

Barzani concluded by praising Italy’s stance in support of Kurdish rights, saying Rome opposes the oppression and violation of Kurdish rights and has encouraged the United States and NATO to advocate for Kurdish causes. He added that the future course of events will largely depend on decisions taken by the United States.

Abdi’s statement underscores the Kurdistan Region’s continued engagement in political mediation efforts related to Syria, as its leadership seeks to support ceasefire implementation, dialogue, and the protection of Kurdish rights through coordinated political channels.