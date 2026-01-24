Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation Rejects Partisan Branding for Cologne Demonstrations

The Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation announced that protests in Cologne will remain free of partisan branding, emphasizing Kurdish unity in response to the humanitarian threats facing Rojava.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation issued a statement on Saturday declaring that its organized demonstrations in Cologne, Germany, will remain free of partisan affiliation or ideological influence.

The group asserted that its primary objective is to maintain a unified national voice as it seeks to draw international attention to the security crisis currently unfolding in Western Kurdistan, also known as Rojava.

In a communique released on Jan. 24, 2026, the Confederation formally denied allegations that its activities are being steered by specific political factions or dictated by narrow ideological agendas.

Representatives for the organization stated that their work is grounded in the principle of collective identity, emphasizing that their primary operational slogan remains "Our unity is our strength."

The call for non-partisan unity arrives at a critical juncture for the Kurdish population in Syria. The Confederation’s statement highlighted that the people of Rojava are presently facing what it characterized as a "threat of extermination and genocide."

This context, according to the group, necessitates a suspension of internal political disputes in favor of a synchronized, peaceful effort to support the region within the framework of applicable international and local laws.

A central feature of the organization’s current planning is a "national march" scheduled for the Neumarkt area of Cologne.

The Confederation stated that it intended for the event to be conducted "with one voice and one color," specifically under the singular banner of the flag of Kurdistan.

By limiting the symbolic representation of the march to national rather than party-specific iconography, organizers said they hoped to gather all Kurdish forces into a cohesive front that is free from unilateral influences.

However, the statement indicated that this attempt at total unity has encountered significant challenges. The Confederation reported that certain unidentified parties have attempted to "impose their own partisan influence and specific ideologies" upon the Cologne project.

The organization described these efforts as "unacceptable," suggesting that such maneuvers risk undermining the project's broader mission and diluting the message intended for the international community.

The Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation concluded its statement by reiterating that a unified stance is the essential "key to victory and strength" for the Kurdish people on the global stage.

The group vowed to continue its peaceful protests while rejecting any attempts by outside political entities to co-opt the movement for partisan gain.

The organization maintained that the demonstrations in Cologne will proceed as planned, prioritizing the national interests of the people of Rojava over the ideological preferences of individual political parties.

The group further urged all "patriotic Kurds" in the diaspora to participate in these activities while adhering to the standard of non-partisan cooperation.

By focusing on a singular national identity, the Confederation aims to project a more effective image of Kurdish grievances to the German public and the wider European political establishment.