Iraq’s Shite Coordination Framework Nominates Nouri al-Maliki for Prime Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq’s Coordination Framework, a major Shiite political alliance, announced on Saturday that it has nominated Nouri al-Maliki for the position of Prime Minister, following an extensive leadership meeting at the office of Hadi al-Amiri.

The announcement, issued in an official statement, highlighted the bloc’s commitment to fulfilling constitutional responsibilities while preserving national stability and advancing state-building efforts.

The statement emphasized that al-Maliki was chosen by a majority vote, reflecting both his experience in governance and his historical role in managing state affairs.

The Coordination Framework stressed its commitment to working with all national forces to form a strong and effective government capable of addressing Iraq’s pressing challenges, delivering public services, and safeguarding the country’s security and territorial unity.

The bloc also called on the Iraqi Parliament to hold its scheduled session for the election of the President, in line with constitutional timelines.

Who is Nouri al-Maliki?

Full Name: Nouri Kamil Muhammad Hasan al-Maliki

- Born on June 20, 1950, in Karbala, Iraq.

- Holds a bachelor’s degree from the College of Usul al-Din in Baghdad.

- Earned a master’s degree in Arabic language from Salahaddin University in Erbil.

- Joined the Islamic Dawa Party in 1970.

- Following government crackdowns on party members in 1979, he went into exile.

- Served as Secretary-General of the State of Law Coalition since 2009.

Official Positions:

- Prime Minister of Iraq (first term): 2006–2010

- Prime Minister of Iraq (second term): 2010–2014

- Vice President of Iraq: 2014–2015 and 2016–2018

Iraq’s political landscape has been characterized in recent years by prolonged negotiations, fragile coalitions, and repeated delays in forming governments after parliamentary elections.

The Coordination Framework, which represents one of the largest Shiite blocs in parliament, has historically played a central role in shaping the executive branch, including selecting prime ministerial candidates.

Nouri al-Maliki, a veteran politician and former prime minister (2006–2014), retains significant influence within Shiite political circles. His nomination comes amid ongoing political maneuvering between major blocs, including Sunni, Kurdish, and Shiite parties, each seeking to assert influence over key cabinet positions.

The nomination also arrives against a backdrop of heightened public scrutiny and demands for reform, as Iraq continues to face economic pressures, security threats from insurgent groups, and widespread calls for improved governance and anti-corruption measures.