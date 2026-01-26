SDF Says Pro-Damascus Armed Groups Launched Attacks South of Kobani

28 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Media and Information Center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said that armed groups affiliated with Damascus launched intense attacks early Monday, January 26, 2026, on areas southeastern Kobani, according to a statement.

The SDF said the attacks began in the early morning hours and were carried out from several axes targeting the southeastern outskirts of Kobani. In its statement, the SDF described the assault as a clear violation of the ceasefire.

No further details were immediately available regarding casualties, damage, or the response by SDF forces.

Kurdistan24 is seeking additional information from relevant sources regarding the developments on the ground.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information emerges.