Graham Praises Trump, Rubio for Syria Stability, Vows Strong US Support for Kurds

“Congress stands ready to help maintain stability and to push back against regional players who harm America’s interests by moving against reliable allies like the Kurds,” he stated.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – US Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday commended President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their efforts to promote stability in Syria, emphasizing Washington’s continued commitment to protecting Kurdish allies amid growing regional tensions.

In a statement posted on X, Graham said recent engagement by the Trump administration had helped curb violence, warning that renewed fighting—particularly in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria)—would risk severe humanitarian and security consequences.

“Neither the region nor the world needs another bloodbath in northeast Syria,” Graham said, praising Trump’s leadership and Rubio’s “hands-on” diplomatic role. He urged regional actors to reinforce the US message that stability must replace conflict.

Graham stressed that Congress remains firmly aligned with the administration in defending America’s Kurdish partners, whom he described as reliable allies that played a central role in defeating ISIS.

“Congress stands ready to help maintain stability and to push back against regional players who harm America’s interests by moving against reliable allies like the Kurds,” he stated.

His remarks come as he prepares to introduce the Save the Kurds Act, legislation aimed at imposing sweeping sanctions on any government or armed group that targets Kurdish forces. Graham said the bill is designed to deter attacks through “crippling sanctions” and is expected to receive strong bipartisan backing.

Kurdish-led forces, particularly the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), were Washington’s most effective local partner in dismantling ISIS’s territorial control in 2019. Recent political and military shifts in Syria, however, have raised concerns in Washington that Kurdish allies could face renewed threats as control over parts of the north and east changes hands.

Graham said the United States must not abandon its partners, warning that doing so would damage both US credibility and long-term national security interests.