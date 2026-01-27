SDF, Damascus Reach Ceasefire Understanding for Hasakah and Kobani Under International Supervision

The arrangement is being monitored by the United States and France, with new measures for Hasakah and Kobani expected to be announced soon.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – An understanding has been reached between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian government to halt hostilities and enhance stability in Hasakah, Kobani, and other areas of Western Kurdistan, according to sources cited by Syrian media.

Under the agreement, SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi and representatives of the Damascus government agreed to stop fighting and deploy internal security forces in Hasakah, Qamishlo, and the surrounding regions. The arrangement is being monitored by the United States and France, with new measures for Hasakah and Kobani expected to be announced soon.

Sources said the understandings fall within the framework of a December 18 agreement, the provisions of which are now set to be implemented. Turkish media reported that the Syrian Arab Army will not enter Kurdish-populated areas in northern and eastern Syria.

As part of ongoing diplomatic efforts, a delegation from the SDF led by Abdi arrived in Damascus on Tuesday evening and held talks with Syrian officials focused on maintaining the ceasefire and ensuring the implementation of the agreed measures.

The development follows several days of military escalation across the region but signals a shift toward dialogue aimed at resolving disputes and reducing tensions.

The agreement comes amid a worsening humanitarian situation around Kobani, where recent drone strikes and artillery shelling on nearby villages forced residents of around 75 villages to flee their homes. Observers say the ceasefire and international oversight could help ease civilian suffering and pave the way for greater stability in the area.