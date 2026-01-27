Trump Backs ‘New Syria,’ Supports Integration of SDF Into Syrian Army

President Donald Trump expressed support for a “new Syria,” welcomed the ceasefire, and endorsed integrating the SDF into Syrian state institutions during a phone call with President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who reaffirmed unity, sovereignty, and counterterrorism commitments.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a pivotal diplomatic exchange amid Syria’s transitional phase, US President Donald Trump voiced support for a “new Syria” and endorsed the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces into state institutions during an extensive phone call with Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa received a lengthy phone call from US President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders discussed developments in Syria’s transitional stage, efforts to enhance security and stability, and prospects for bilateral cooperation serving regional and international stability.

According to the Syrian presidency, President al-Sharaa reaffirmed Syria’s full commitment to its unity, territorial integrity, and national sovereignty. He stressed the state’s determination to preserve its institutions and strengthen civil peace, underscoring the importance of unifying international efforts to prevent the return of terrorist organizations, foremost among them ISIS.

Al-Sharaa said that the “new Syria” is pursuing an open approach and extending a hand of cooperation to all international partners based on mutual interests and mutual respect. He and President Trump agreed on the necessity of prioritizing dialogue in resolving regional disputes. Al-Sharaa emphasized that “active diplomacy” represents the only viable path to overcoming chronic crises in the region.

From his side, President Trump affirmed US support for the aspirations of the Syrian people to build a unified and strong state. He welcomed the ceasefire agreement, describing it as a pivotal step toward ending the conflict. Trump also praised the understandings related to the integration of military forces, including the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), into official state institutions.

On the economic front, the US President expressed Washington’s readiness to support Syria’s reconstruction efforts by encouraging investment and fostering an environment attractive to capital. He stressed that Syria’s economic stability constitutes a cornerstone of stability across the Middle East.

The call comes as the United States has intensified its focus on regional security, particularly following instability in areas of Western Kurdistan (Northeastern Syria). Washington has publicly welcomed the Iraqi government’s initiative to accelerate the transfer of ISIS detainees from Syria to secure facilities inside Iraq, framing Baghdad’s role as essential to preventing escapes and a resurgence of ISIS.

US officials have emphasized that the transfer operation, coordinated with US Central Command, could involve up to nine thousand detainees. The US has urged all countries to repatriate their citizens linked to ISIS so they can face justice in their home jurisdictions, underscoring shared international responsibility in counterterrorism efforts.

These developments reflect a broader US approach that links political stabilization, counterterrorism coordination, and institutional integration as interconnected pillars for regional security.

The Trump–al-Sharaa call signals renewed international engagement with Damascus, as ceasefire commitments, military integration, and economic reconstruction are framed as central steps toward shaping Syria’s next phase.