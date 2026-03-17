US Warship Carrying Marine Unit Approaches Singapore En Route to Middle East, CNN Reports

The USS Tripoli, believed to be carrying a Marine Expeditionary Unit, was tracked near Singapore en route to the Middle East, according to CNN.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A United States Navy amphibious assault ship believed to be carrying a Marine rapid-response unit is approaching the Malacca Strait near Singapore as it heads toward the Middle East, according to maritime tracking data reported by CNN on Tuesday.

The vessel, identified as the USS Tripoli (LHA-7), was observed nearing the southwestern edge of the South China Sea on Tuesday morning, based on Automatic Identification System (AIS) data reviewed by CNN. The ship’s presence in the busy shipping lanes near Singapore was visible due to the activation of its transponder, a measure commonly used by naval vessels to enhance navigational safety in congested maritime areas.

According to three officials familiar with the deployment cited by CNN, the USS Tripoli is believed to be carrying personnel from the Okinawa-based 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), a force of approximately 2,200 Marines and sailors. The Pentagon has ordered the unit to deploy, the officials said, though they did not specify the exact destination within the Middle East or the mission parameters.

The officials told CNN that the unit is being sent to the region without disclosing further operational details, including its intended role or deployment timeline. CNN reported that it has requested comment from both the US Navy’s 7th Fleet and 5th Fleet regarding the movement of the vessel and the associated deployment.

The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is structured as a rapid-response force comprising four main components: a command element, a ground combat element, an aviation combat element, and a logistics combat element.

According to the report, such units are typically used for a range of missions, including evacuations and amphibious operations requiring coordinated ship-to-shore movement, such as raids or assault operations. The units also include both ground and aviation combat capabilities, with some personnel trained for specialized operations.

Maritime tracking data cited by CNN indicated that an unspecified US warship departed Okinawa on March 11 and traveled through the South China Sea before approaching Singapore at a speed of approximately 22 miles per hour. The report noted that the tracked vessel is believed to correspond to the USS Tripoli based on available data and deployment patterns.

The USS Tripoli, based in Sasebo, Japan, is an amphibious assault ship measuring nearly 850 feet in length and displacing approximately 45,000 tons, according to the report. The vessel is equipped to operate as a small aircraft carrier and can carry F-35 stealth fighter jets, MV-22 Osprey transport aircraft, and landing craft designed to deploy troops ashore.

The report further stated that the USS Tripoli typically serves as the lead ship in an amphibious ready group, which would ordinarily include additional vessels such as the USS New Orleans and the USS San Diego. However, CNN reported that it was unable to confirm the presence of those ships alongside the Tripoli using available maritime tracking data on Tuesday.

US Navy ships often operate without active AIS transponders, the report noted, limiting the ability to track their movements in real time. The activation of such systems in heavily trafficked waters is a standard safety practice, allowing civilian and military vessels to navigate more securely in shared maritime corridors.

The movement of the USS Tripoli comes amid heightened attention to military deployments toward the Middle East, although officials cited in the report did not provide specific context for the current mission or its operational objectives.