UAE Air Defenses Down 314 Ballistic Missiles, 1,672 Drones Since Attacks Began

Two UAE soldiers killed, over 150 injured as air defenses respond to massive missile and drone barrage

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday successfully engaged 10 ballistic missiles and 45 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Since the start of the attacks described by the Ministry of Defense as “blatant Iranian aggression,” UAE air defenses have intercepted a total of 314 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,672 UAVs, the ministry reported.

In a statement published by the ministry on Tuesday, the strikes have claimed the lives of two UAE armed forces personnel performing their national duties, as well as six foreign nationals from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Palestine.

In addition, 157 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe, according to the statement of the UAE's Ministry of Defense.

The injured include nationals from across the UAE and abroad, including Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden, and Tunisia.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the UAE remains fully prepared to counter any threats and will respond firmly to any attempts to undermine the nation’s security. Officials reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, stability, and national interests.

The attacks on the UAE come within the wider context of the ongoing U.S.-Israel war with Iran, which has triggered retaliatory strikes by Tehran against American-linked assets and strategic infrastructure across the Gulf.

The UAE, home to key economic hubs and military facilities, has been repeatedly targeted as part of this regional spillover, leading to disruptions in air travel, energy exports, and commercial activity, while heightening concerns over the security of critical routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.