Amedspor Fined Over Social Media Post Amid Kurdish Women’s Hair-Braiding Protest Campaign

In a decision issued following a disciplinary review, the federation ruled that a hair-braiding video posted by the Diyarbakir-based club on Jan. 22 contained content aimed at damaging the reputation of football and public institutions.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Friday fined Kurdish club Amedspor 802,500 Turkish lira (approximately $18,450–$18,460) over what it described as “ideological propaganda” in a video shared on the club’s official social media account.

In a decision issued following a disciplinary review, the federation ruled that a hair-braiding video posted by the Diyarbakir-based club on Jan. 23 contained content aimed at damaging the reputation of football and public institutions. As a result, the club was fined and sanctioned.

The TFF also referred Amedspor President Nahît Eren to the disciplinary committee over the same post, concluding that he had made statements deemed harmful to institutional reputations. Eren was subsequently handed a 15-day suspension.

The video shared by Amedspor was linked to a broader social media campaign launched by Kurdish women worldwide, who have been posting videos of themselves braiding their hair as a symbolic act of protest and solidarity.

The campaign began after footage circulated online allegedly showing a militant of the Syrian Arab Army displaying a braid cut (Kazi) from a deceased Kurdish female fighter (Sharvan). In the widely shared clip, a militant holds up the braid and refers to it as belonging to a “haval,” the Kurdish term for comrade, prompting widespread outrage among Kurdish communities.

In response, Kurdish women across several countries began sharing videos of themselves braiding their hair to honor female fighters in Western Kurdistan (Rojava) and protest what they described as disrespect and violence against Kurdish women.

As images and videos continue to spread online, participants say the act symbolizes dignity, remembrance, and solidarity amid ongoing tensions and reported ceasefire violations in northern and eastern Syria.

Amedspor has not yet issued an official statement responding to the TFF’s ruling.