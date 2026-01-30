PM Barzani Welcomes Syria–SDF Deal, Voices Hope for Wider Stability in Syria

The Prime Minister emphasized that expanding the agreement could help bring peace, freedom, stability, and progress to all communities in Syria.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday welcomed the recent agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), expressing hope that the deal will pave the way for wider peace and stability across Syria.

In a statement released by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Prime Minister Barzani described the agreement as a positive step toward reducing tensions and promoting dialogue, particularly in Syria’s Kurdish regions.

The Prime Minister emphasized that expanding the agreement could help bring peace, freedom, stability, and progress to all communities in Syria.

Barzani also highlighted the support of Kurdish communities worldwide for efforts aimed at resolving tensions through dialogue, and praised President Masoud Barzani for his role in encouraging peaceful solutions to longstanding issues.

The statement further acknowledged the efforts of the United States and allied countries in supporting regional stability and advocating for the legitimate rights of all Syrian communities.

The SDF and the Syrian government recently reached a comprehensive accord aimed at ending hostilities and integrating military and administrative structures in Western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria).

According to details released by the SDF, the agreement establishes a full ceasefire and calls for military forces to withdraw from current frontlines, marking a major step toward stabilizing areas affected by years of conflict.

Under the security arrangements, Syrian Interior Ministry forces are expected to deploy in the centers of Hasakah and Qamishlo, while local internal security forces, known as Asayish, will gradually be integrated into the state security framework.

Militarially, the accord provides for the formation of a new division made up of three SDF brigades, along with a special brigade formed from Kobani forces, operating within the Aleppo province military structure.

The agreement also restructures civil governance, placing institutions linked to the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) under official Syrian state authority, while civil servants are expected to continue their duties under the new system.

A key component of the deal includes guarantees for Kurdish civil and educational rights, as well as measures to support the safe return of internally displaced persons to their areas of origin.

Officials view the agreement as a significant political and security development that could reshape governance and strengthen stability in northeastern Syria while opening the door for reconstruction and renewed cooperation across Syrian territories.