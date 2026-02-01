US Special Envoy for Iraq Mark Savaya No Longer in Post — Reuters

The move follows Washington’s warning against Nouri al-Maliki’s return as prime minister.

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Mark Savaya, appointed by US President Donald Trump as special envoy for Iraq in October, is no longer serving in the role, according to sources familiar with the matter, as Washington’s relations with Baghdad grow increasingly strained over efforts to curb Iranian influence in Iraqi politics, Reuters reported on Sunday.

The reasons behind Savaya’s departure remain unclear, and it is not known whether a replacement will be formally appointed. However, one source cited what was described as Savaya’s “mishandling” of key situations, including his failure to block the nomination of former Iraqi prime minister Nouri al-Maliki for a return to office—an outcome Trump had publicly warned Baghdad against.

Savaya, a Christian Iraqi-American entrepreneur, was among several Arab Americans elevated to senior roles by Trump, who actively courted Arab and Muslim voters during the 2024 presidential campaign, particularly in Detroit.

Despite the high-profile appointment, Savaya had no prior diplomatic experience and had not officially traveled to Iraq since being named envoy, according to sources cited by Reuters.

US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack is believed to be assuming responsibility for the State Department’s Iraq portfolio, a source and a senior Iraqi official told Reuters.

Barrack recently visited Erbil, where he met with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. A spokesperson for Barrack declined to comment, while the State Department referred questions to the White House, which also declined to comment.

Savaya denied any change in his status, telling Reuters that he was still completing administrative procedures required to formally assume the role. However, a source familiar with the issue said Savaya never became an employee of the State Department. His account on X, previously active, was taken offline earlier this week, and he did not respond to follow-up questions from Reuters.

According to Iraqi officials, Savaya had been scheduled to visit Iraq and hold meetings with senior leaders last Friday, but abruptly canceled the trip.

The personnel change comes days after Trump warned Iraq that Washington would withdraw support if Baghdad again selected Maliki as prime minister.

Maliki has been accused by US officials of fueling sectarian tensions and presiding over conditions that enabled the rise of the Islamic State during his tenure, and was recently nominated by Iraq’s largest parliamentary bloc.

In a related development, Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (SCF) on Saturday reaffirmed its commitment to nominating al-Maliki for the premiership, insisting that the selection of the next head of government is an exclusively Iraqi constitutional matter and must proceed without external pressure.

In a statement issued after its 261st regular meeting, held at Maliki’s office, the SCF said the choice of prime minister should be determined through Iraq’s political process in a way that prioritizes national interests and respects constitutional mechanisms.

The bloc stressed that it “rejects external dictates” and reiterated its firm support for Maliki as its candidate.

The SCF also emphasized its desire to maintain balanced relations with the international community, particularly influential global powers, based on mutual respect and non-interference in Iraq’s internal affairs.

It underscored that Iraq is a state of institutions capable of managing its political entitlements in line with the constitution and the will of elected representatives, while calling on all actors to respect constitutional deadlines and work toward consensual solutions.