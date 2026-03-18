Kurdistan Region Reports 13 Drone and Missile Attacks in Two Days, Most Intercepted

Kurdistan Region Security reported multiple drone and missile attacks on Sulaimani and Koya over two days, with minor injuries and most threats intercepted.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region Security Agency released detailed figures on Wednesday, outlining a chain of drone and missile attacks targeting Sulaimani and the town of Koya over the past two days, with most projectiles intercepted before reaching their targets.

According to the official statement, attacks on Tuesday included three drone strikes and two missile strikes targeting the headquarters of Unit 70 forces in Sulaimani, resulting in light injuries to two Peshmerga members affiliated with the Ministry of Peshmerga.

In Koya, at 3:50 p.m., two drone attacks targeted a refugee camp during operational activities, leaving two firefighters from Khalifan with minor injuries.

The agency also provided figures for Wednesday’s attacks, confirming that strikes continued throughout the day. In Sulaimani, two additional drone attacks targeted the same Unit 70 headquarters.

In Koya, a drone strike hit the town center at 2:00 a.m. Later, from 1:30 p.m. until the time the statement was prepared, six drone attacks targeted the Koya refugee camp.

The Kurdistan Region Security Agency emphasized that no fatalities were recorded in Wednesday’s attacks, adding that most drone and missile threats were intercepted and destroyed in the air before reaching their intended targets.

Despite continued attacks, authorities underscored the effectiveness of Defenses helped to reduce losses and prevent casualties.