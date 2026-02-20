Iranian MP Threatens to Sink US Aircraft Carriers as Russia Backs Tehran's Nuclear Rights

An Iranian MP warned US aircraft carriers could be sunk if war erupts, rejecting any halt to uranium enrichment. Russia reaffirmed support for a diplomatic solution and Iran’s rights under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

23 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A member of Iran’s parliament has warned Washington that in the event of any attack, Tehran could target and sink US aircraft carriers, as diplomatic contacts over Iran’s nuclear program continue and Russia reiterates support for protecting Iran’s rights under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

On Friday, Amir Hayat Moghaddam, a member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in Iran’s parliament, said the country possesses full capability to confront any US military threat.

Moghaddam, who previously served as a commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, told the Iranian website “Didban Iran”: “In the event of a war breaking out, it is not far-fetched that we would sink US aircraft carriers or take their soldiers hostage. We can inflict damage on all their forces, and they may even see at a moment that Donald Trump’s own palace has become a target.”

Addressing the nuclear file, Moghaddam referred to the continuation of indirect negotiations mediated by Oman, but stressed that Tehran will under no circumstances accept a condition requiring the suspension of uranium enrichment. He also stated that Iran does not trust the United States.

Also on Friday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to the Russian statement, the two ministers discussed the latest developments related to Iran’s nuclear program and Tehran’s negotiations with the United States.

The statement said Russia supports a diplomatic and political solution to the issue in a manner that respects the legitimacy of Iran’s rights in accordance with the principles of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The contact follows the second round of indirect negotiations between the negotiating delegations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, which took place on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Omani embassy in Geneva, the capital of Switzerland.

In a separate development, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently said US negotiators have not demanded a permanent halt to uranium enrichment and that Tehran has not offered any suspension.

“We have not offered any suspension, and the US side has not asked for zero enrichment,” Araghchi said in a televised interview, adding that discussions focus on ensuring Iran’s nuclear program remains peaceful in exchange for sanctions relief.

Araghchi emphasized that “there is no military solution for Iran’s nuclear program,” confirming that a draft agreement could be prepared within days and submitted to US interlocutors as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

While Iranian officials reiterate that enrichment will not be halted, Araghchi has stated that both sides are seeking a “fast deal” based on what he described as a fair and equitable framework.

“A win-win deal is when US is absolutely confident that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and would remain peaceful, and for Iran sanctions are lifted,” he said.

Despite the diplomatic track, Moghaddam’s warning signals that tensions remain high, as Tehran insists it is fully prepared to confront any military escalation.