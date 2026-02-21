Douglas Silliman: Washington Closely Monitoring Iraq’s Next PM Candidate

Former US Ambassador to Iraq Warns Against Tehran-Linked Leadership, Urges Economic Sovereignty and Militia Control

20 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Douglas Silliman, former U.S. ambassador to Iraq, said Washington is closely monitoring the selection of Iraq’s next prime minister, stressing that the future leader should distance himself from close political and economic ties with Tehran and prioritize the interests of the Iraqi people.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Friday, Douglas Silliman, the former U.S. ambassador to Iraq, stated that although U.S. President Donald Trump has not set a specific timeline for finalizing Iraq’s prime ministerial candidate, he holds a firm and strong position regarding the process.

Silliman stated that Trump views Nouri al-Maliki, the Coordination Framework’s candidate, as having acted less as an independent Iraqi leader and more as an executor of Iranian policies in Iraq. He warned that Maliki’s previous tenure was marked by sectarian conflict and policies that contributed to the rise of extremist groups such as ISIS. A return to power, Silliman suggested, could have serious consequences for Iraq’s future stability.

The former ambassador emphasized that Iraq needs a prime minister capable of working constructively with the United States and not closely aligned with Tehran. He added that Washington seeks a partner committed to strengthening Iraq’s sovereignty and shielding the country from regional rivalries.

Addressing tensions between Washington and Tehran, Silliman noted that Trump has applied significant military pressure on Iran, but described this approach as a negotiation tactic rather than a desire for war. He argued that neither Trump, nor most Americans, nor the Iranians themselves seek armed conflict.

Silliman said the “key to a solution” lies with Tehran, urging Iran to pursue serious negotiations and offer a stronger agreement than the 2015 nuclear deal by curbing its nuclear program. Otherwise, he warned, continued regional expansionism by Iran would only invite tougher U.S. policies.

On Iraq’s economy, Silliman stressed the importance of safeguarding economic sovereignty, particularly preventing U.S. dollars from flowing from Iraq to Iran in violation of sanctions frameworks.

He said Washington wants the next Iraqi prime minister to revitalize Iraq’s economy and better integrate it into global markets, especially in the energy and electricity sectors. According to Silliman, U.S. companies are prepared to invest in Iraq’s power infrastructure, potentially reducing Baghdad’s dependence on Iranian gas and electricity imports.

While acknowledging that Iraqis ultimately choose their own leaders, Silliman underscored that Washington hopes to see a prime minister who can bring weapons held by militia groups under full state control and prevent Iraq from being drawn into broader regional confrontations.

The remarks come amid ongoing political maneuvering in Baghdad over government formation, with regional dynamics and U.S.-Iran tensions continuing to shape Iraq’s internal power balance and foreign policy direction.