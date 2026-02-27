China Urges Citizens to Leave Iran Amid Rising U.S.–Iran Tensions

The advisory comes amid heightened regional tensions linked to ongoing nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States, which diplomats hope will ease strains and prevent a military escalation.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — China has advised its citizens to avoid traveling to Iran and urged those currently in the country to leave as soon as possible due to security concerns, according to a Reuters report published Friday citing China’s state news agency Xinhua.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that progress in nuclear talks depends on what he described as a realistic approach by Washington and the avoidance of “excessive demands,” following the latest round of negotiations held in Geneva.

During a phone call with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Araghchi stressed that reaching an agreement requires “seriousness and realism from the other side,” warning that miscalculations could undermine diplomatic efforts. He did not specify which demands he was referencing.

The remarks followed the conclusion of a third round of indirect, Oman-mediated talks between Iran and the United States on Thursday in Geneva. The negotiations are part of broader international efforts aimed at reducing tensions as Washington increases military deployments in the region.

U.S. officials have repeatedly expressed concerns over Iran’s ballistic missile program and uranium enrichment activities. U.S. President Donald Trump recently stated that Iran has developed missiles capable of threatening Europe and American overseas bases, while Tehran maintains that its missile program is defensive and that its nuclear activities are strictly peaceful.

Despite ongoing disagreements, both Iran and Oman reported progress after the Geneva discussions. Technical teams are scheduled to meet Monday at the International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters in Vienna to continue consultations ahead of a fourth round of talks expected next week.

Diplomatic observers say the continuation of negotiations and planned technical discussions signals that both sides remain committed to pursuing a diplomatic solution through dialogue, even as security concerns prompt precautionary measures such as China’s travel advisory.