KRG Denies Report Alleging Peshmerga Attack on PMF Headquarters

35 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs on Sunday strongly denied media reports alleging that Peshmerga forces attacked a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) headquarters in Nineveh province, describing the claims as “entirely baseless and untrue.”

In an official statement, the ministry rejected a report aired by Iraqi Alawla TV, which claimed that Peshmerga forces had bombed a facility belonging to Brigade 50 of the PMF.

The ministry clarified that, amid the current sensitive security situation, Peshmerga forces remain focused on their primary mission of maintaining security and stability across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, working in coordination with Iraqi federal security forces.

It emphasized that Peshmerga units have not taken part in any operation or activity of the kind described in the report.

The statement further noted that the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs considers it its legal right to pursue legal action against Iraqi Alawla TV for publishing what it described as false and misleading information aimed at undermining social and political stability among Iraq’s communities.