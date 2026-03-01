Netanyahu Declares Israeli Forces Striking 'Heart of Tehran,' Vows Intensified Operations

Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces are striking “in the heart of Tehran” and that operations will intensify. He confirmed coordination with Washington, as President Donald Trump announced 48 Iranian leaders were killed in ongoing US-Israeli strikes.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israeli forces are conducting intensive strikes deep inside Iran’s capital, Tehran, vowing further escalation in the days ahead as the regional conflict widens.

Speaking on Sunday from the rooftop of the Kirya complex — Israel’s Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv — Netanyahu declared: “Our forces are now striking in the heart of Tehran with increasing force, and it will intensify further in the coming days. We have eliminated the tyrant Khamenei and dozens of senior officials of the regime of repression.”

He said he had instructed the continuation of the battle following a meeting with the defense minister, the chief of staff, and the head of Mossad.

Netanyahu also pointed to coordination with Washington, stating that the battle has the support of US President Donald Trump and the US military, which he said enables Israel to “deliver a crushing blow to the terror regime.”

At the same time, Netanyahu acknowledged the difficulty of the situation inside Israel, describing the current period as “painful days” following fatalities and injuries in Tel Aviv and Beit Shemesh.

He stressed that Israel is mobilizing “all the power of the army” to secure its future, asserting that the current operations represent the fulfillment of a goal he has pursued for 40 years.

Netanyahu’s remarks come as US President Donald Trump said that 48 Iranian leaders had been killed during ongoing US-Israeli bombardments of Iran.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Trump said: “Nobody can believe the success we're having, 48 leaders are gone in one shot. And it's moving along rapidly.”

He described the military campaign as “very positive” and said it was progressing ahead of schedule. In a separate interview with CNBC, Trump added: “We're doing our job not just for us but for the world. And everything is ahead of schedule,” stating that “things are evolving in a very positive way right now.”

The interviews were conducted before the US military confirmed its first casualties since the start of the war. US Central Command later announced that three American service members were killed, five seriously wounded, and several others sustained lighter injuries. It also reported that US forces had sunk an Iranian warship docked in the Gulf of Oman.

As military operations continue on multiple fronts, the conflict marks a significant escalation in regional tensions, with both sides signaling further action in the days ahead.