Erbil’s Air Defense Intercepts Drone Attack, No Casualties Reported

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Residents of Erbil were alarmed on Sunday evening by a series of explosions, which authorities later confirmed were the result of the city’s air defense system intercepting explosive-laden drones.

According to information obtained by Kurdistan24, multiple drones targeted sensitive sites on the outskirts of the city. The rapid response of the anti-missile and air defense systems successfully destroyed all drones in flight, preventing any damage or casualties.

Erbil has faced repeated attempts by outlawed armed groups to destabilize the city by targeting coalition military bases and foreign consulates with explosive drones. Most of these attacks have been thwarted thanks to the advanced defense systems deployed in the region.

Officials have confirmed that the security situation in Erbil remains stable, and no injuries were reported from Sunday’s attempted attack.