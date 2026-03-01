CENTCOM: Iran targeting civilians, attacks Erbil International Airport and sites across region

CENTCOM accused Iran of targeting civilians, listing Erbil International Airport and sites in Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Israel, and Qatar. The statement follows a claimed drone attack on US bases in Erbil that was intercepted without casualties.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US Central Command (CENTCOM) accused Iran on Sunday of targeting civilian sites across the region, including Erbil International Airport, contradicting Tehran’s earlier claims that its response was directed solely at US military assets.

On Sunday, CENTCOM posted on X: “🚫 During a UN Security Council meeting yesterday, the Iranian Ambassador to the U.N. stated their response has been directed solely and exclusively at the bases and assets of the United States. LIE.”

The statement continued: “✅ The Iranian Regime is actively targeting civilians and has attacked more than a dozen locations including:” and listed the following sites:

Dubai International Airport

Kuwait International Airport

Zayed International Airport, Dubai

Erbil International Airport, Iraq

Fairmont Palm Hotel, Dubai

Burj Al Arab Hotel, Dubai

Crowne Plaza Hotel, Bahrain

Port of Dubai

Haifa Oil Refinery

Residential areas in Beit Shemesh, Israel

Residential areas in Tel Aviv, Israel

Residential area of Era Views Towers, Bahrain

Residential areas in Qatar

and in another post CENTCOM stated: "The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) killed more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years. Yesterday, a large-scale U.S. strike cut off the head of the snake. America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters."

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) killed more than 1,000 Americans over the past 47 years. Yesterday, a large-scale U.S. strike cut off the head of the snake. America has the most powerful military on earth, and the IRGC no longer has a headquarters. pic.twitter.com/WdpN7JBECr — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 1, 2026

The statement comes after Saraya Awliya al-Dam, operating under the banner of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, claimed responsibility for a drone attack targeting US bases in Erbil.

In its statement earlier on Sunday, the group said it carried out an attack “using a swarm of drones against the American bases in Erbil.”

Residents of Erbil reported a series of explosions on Sunday evening, which authorities later confirmed were the result of the city’s air defense systems intercepting explosive-laden drones targeting sensitive sites on the outskirts of the city.

According to information obtained by Kurdistan24, multiple drones were destroyed in flight, preventing any damage or casualties. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported and that the security situation in Erbil remains stable.

The latest accusations by CENTCOM add a new dimension to the rapidly escalating confrontation, as competing narratives emerge over the scope and targets of ongoing attacks across the region.