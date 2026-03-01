Iran FM Says Airstrikes Will Not Weaken War Capability, Cites “Mosaic Defense” Strategy

“We've had two decades to study defeats of the U.S. military to our immediate east and west. We've incorporated lessons accordingly,” Araghchi wrote.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that recent airstrikes on Tehran would not affect Iran’s military capabilities, stressing that the country remains prepared to continue the conflict despite escalating regional tensions.

In a statement posted on X, Araghchi said Iran had spent years studying U.S. military operations in neighboring countries and had adapted its defense strategy accordingly.

He added that attacks on the Iranian capital would not disrupt the country’s ability to wage war, pointing to what he described as a decentralized military doctrine.

“Bombings in our capital have no impact on our ability to conduct war. Decentralized Mosaic Defense enables us to decide when—and how—war will end,” he stated.

The remarks come a day after the United States and Israel launched large-scale airstrikes targeting Iran, killing several senior leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iran fired missiles toward Israel and targeted several U.S. military bases across the region, marking a significant escalation in hostilities and raising concerns of a wider regional conflict.

Regional and international observers continue to warn that the rapidly evolving situation could further destabilize the Middle East as both sides exchange threats and military actions.