United Nations in Iraq Clarifies None of Its Offices Were Involved or Affected by Recent Sulaimani Security Incidents

The United Nations in Iraq clarified that none of its offices in Sulaimani were targeted or involved in recent security incidents, saying reports linking the UN to the drone attack refer to a former facility no longer in use.

30 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United Nations (UN) in Iraq clarified that none of its offices were involved in or affected by the recent security incidents in Sulaimani.

In a statement published on the platform X on Sunday, the United Nations said media reports referring to a UN location in connection with the recent incidents are inaccurate.

According to the statement, the reports are linked to a former UN location that is no longer in use, stressing that no active United Nations facility was targeted or damaged.

The UN emphasized that its operations across Iraq remain fully functional and continue to support humanitarian and development programs for the Iraqi population.

“The United Nations is present and fully operational throughout Iraq, continuing its humanitarian work and development efforts for the people of Iraq,” the statement said.

The clarification follows reports related to a drone strike targeting Riaaya Hill (UN Hill) in central Sulaimani earlier this week.

Haval Abubakir, governor of Sulaimani, confirmed that the drone attack caused no casualties and said the strike did not target civilian institutions.

According to local authorities, the attack occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. on March 3, when a drone struck the hill commonly known as UN Hill. Security teams quickly arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.

Preliminary findings confirmed the use of a drone but did not determine its origin, while investigations remain ongoing.

Abubakir also warned that the Kurdistan Region has become part of a broader regional conflict environment, with its airspace increasingly used by warplanes, drones, and missiles.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid large gatherings unless necessary until the situation stabilizes.

The governor also reassured the public that essential supplies such as food, medicine, and fuel remain available, adding that local authorities are closely monitoring markets and prices during the month of Ramadan.

Abubakir further called on media organizations to report responsibly and avoid spreading fear or panic among the public while authorities continue assessing the security situation.