UAE Reports Civilian Death Amid Iranian Missile and Drone Attacks

UAE authorities confirmed one civilian killed by missile debris while air defense systems intercepted ongoing Iranian missile and drone attacks in northern Abu Dhabi.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United Arab Emirates reported Monday that a civilian was killed when a missile or missile fragments struck a vehicle in the Al Bahia area, north of Abu Dhabi, amid ongoing missile and drone attacks originating from Iran, officials said.

The incident was confirmed by the Abu Dhabi Media Office, which said relevant authorities reached the scene immediately and launched an investigation.

The UAE Ministry of Defense stated on the social media platform X that its air defense systems successfully intercepted several missiles and drones targeting the region.

“The UAE air defense systems are currently repelling Iranian missile and drone attacks,” the ministry said in a statement. Officials noted that the sounds reported in the area were consistent with interception operations by defense systems.

Authorities emphasized that security agencies are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating responses to any further threats.

The incident marks the latest escalation in regional tensions, as missile and drone strikes originating from Iran continue to target civilian and strategic areas in the Gulf.

The Ministry of Defense indicated that its air defense capabilities have successfully neutralized multiple threats, although one civilian fatality occurred due to falling debris.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office reported that emergency teams were deployed promptly to provide assistance and assess the immediate impact of the attack.

Emirati officials are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the strike while maintaining heightened alert across northern Abu Dhabi.

The government has urged residents to remain cautious and comply with guidance from security authorities as interception operations continue.