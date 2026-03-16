Bahrain Reports Interception of 129 Missiles, 215 Iranian Drones

Bahrain confirmed the interception of 129 missiles and 215 Iranian drones, reinforcing its defensive measures as attacks on Gulf states continue amid the broader conflict.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Bahraini authorities announced Monday that, since the start of the war, the country’s air defense systems have destroyed 129 missiles and 215 Iranian drones launched toward the Gulf kingdom, officials said. The statement highlighted Bahrain’s ongoing defensive operations in response to sustained attacks from Iranian forces, underscoring the heightened security measures in the region.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Defense did not provide further details on casualties or damage, focusing instead on the scale of the interception. The report emphasized that the air defense efforts were part of the country’s broader measures to protect critical infrastructure and civilian populations from aerial attacks.

The announcement comes amid a wider escalation across the Gulf, where Iranian missile and drone strikes have targeted multiple neighboring countries since the war began in late February.

The Associated Press reported that Iran has repeatedly launched attacks on American military assets and Gulf Arab energy infrastructure, contributing to significant disruption of shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global oil transport.

Brent crude oil prices have remained elevated, reaching $104 per barrel in early trading Monday, up nearly 45% since the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, according to market data cited by the AP.

The conflict has also affected air travel in the region.

AP reported that Dubai International Airport temporarily suspended operations after an Iranian drone struck a fuel tank, causing a large fire.

Authorities contained the blaze without reported injuries, and flights resumed several hours later. Similarly, a missile strike in Abu Dhabi killed one person when a projectile or fragments fell onto a civilian vehicle, the Abu Dhabi media office said.

Additional attacks in Fujairah triggered fires at an oil facility, according to Emirati authorities.

Saudi Arabia reported intercepting 35 Iranian drones sent toward its eastern region, home to major oil installations. Israeli officials confirmed that Iran has launched missiles targeting Israel, including cluster munitions capable of scattering submunitions over multiple locations.

Israel also struck Beirut in early Monday air raids targeting infrastructure associated with the Iran-linked Hezbollah militia, leading to the displacement of over 800,000 people in Lebanon.

Israeli military sources reported at least 850 fatalities from strikes in Lebanon, including 107 children and 66 women, while more than 1,300 deaths have been reported in Iran, according to the Red Cross.

In Washington, President Donald Trump reiterated calls for allied nations to send warships to secure the Strait of Hormuz, warning that he would remember countries declining assistance. Trump did not identify specific nations but has previously sought support from China, France, Japan, South Korea, and Britain.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said EU ministers would discuss expanding the Aspides naval mission, which currently protects ships in the Red Sea, to the Strait of Hormuz.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi noted the challenges of EU and Japanese involvement without a negotiated solution and confirmed independent measures to secure commercial shipping and energy supplies.

The combined missile and drone attacks on Gulf countries have intensified concerns over energy security and global trade, with officials stressing the defensive measures taken by Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel to mitigate damage and protect civilian populations.

Bahraini authorities stressed that the ongoing interceptions demonstrate the operational effectiveness of their air defense systems, which have continuously countered Iranian aerial assaults since the outbreak of hostilities.

The situation has also pressured global oil markets, prompting Japan to release strategic oil reserves in response to supply shortages and surging prices.

The AP noted that U.S. officials have considered additional measures to stabilize global energy costs, including the potential sale of oil futures, though no concrete actions were announced.