Drone Attack Sparks Fire in UAE’s Fujairah Oil Zone Amid Ongoing Iranian Strikes

UAE authorities said the Fujairah fire from Monday’s drone attack is being controlled, with no injuries reported, amid ongoing Iranian missile and drone activity.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A drone strike targeted oil infrastructure on the United Arab Emirates’ east coast on Monday, causing a large fire in the Fujairah Oil Industries Zone, authorities said, in the context of Iran’s ongoing campaign of missile and drone attacks across the Gulf region, AFP reported.

Fujairah authorities said in a statement that no injuries were reported and that efforts were ongoing to bring the fire under control. The site lies on the UAE’s Gulf of Oman coast, beyond the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively closed by Iran amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Earlier Monday, the UAE confirmed that a civilian was killed when missile debris struck a vehicle in the Al Bahia area north of Abu Dhabi, officials said. The Abu Dhabi Media Office stated that emergency teams were dispatched immediately and an investigation was launched.

The UAE Ministry of Defense said on X that its air defense systems intercepted multiple missiles and drones targeting the region. “The UAE air defense systems are currently repelling Iranian missile and drone attacks,” the ministry said. Authorities noted that reported sounds in the area were consistent with ongoing interception operations.

Officials emphasized that security agencies are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating responses to any additional threats. The Ministry of Defense indicated that multiple aerial threats had been neutralized, though one civilian fatality occurred from falling debris.

The incidents represent the latest escalation in the Gulf as Iranian drone and missile activity continues to target both strategic infrastructure and civilian areas, AFP reported. Authorities urged residents to remain cautious and comply with guidance from security forces while maintaining heightened alert across northern Abu Dhabi.

The drone strike in Fujairah adds to regional economic concerns, as the site is part of the UAE’s oil industry infrastructure and critical to global energy supply chains. The proximity to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime corridor, underscores the potential for broader disruptions to shipping and energy markets in the region.

Authorities in the UAE continue to assess the damage and monitor airspace for further attacks, maintaining emergency and defensive measures across affected areas.