Iran Arrests 10 Alleged “Foreign Spies” Amid Ongoing War

Detentions reported in northeastern Iran as authorities cite security concerns during ongoing conflict

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Tuesday it had arrested 10 individuals described as “foreign spies” as hostilities with Israel and the United States continue.

In a statement carried by Islamic Republic News Agency (ISNA), the Guards’ intelligence arm in the northeastern Razavi Khorasan province announced that “ten mercenary, treacherous elements were identified and arrested,” without specifying their nationalities.

According to the statement, four of those detained were allegedly gathering intelligence on “sensitive sites and economic infrastructure,” while the remaining suspects were said to have links to what authorities described as a “monarchist terrorist group.”

The arrests come amid heightened internal security measures across Iran as the regional conflict intensifies. Officials have increasingly framed such detentions as part of efforts to counter espionage and sabotage activities allegedly tied to foreign adversaries.

The latest operation follows a broader pattern of crackdowns reported in recent weeks. Iranian authorities previously detained at least 20 individuals in the northwestern West Azerbaijan province on suspicion of cooperating with Israel, according to local media cited by Agence France-Presse.

Provincial prosecutor Hossein Majidi said at the time that the suspects were accused of transmitting sensitive information on military, law enforcement, and security locations to what officials referred to as the “Zionist enemy.”

Those arrests were part of wider nationwide operations in which Iranian authorities have reportedly detained hundreds of individuals suspected of links to Israeli and U.S. intelligence networks, underscoring the scale of Tehran’s ongoing domestic security campaign.