Drone and Rocket Attack Targets US Embassy Amid Explosions in Baghdad

The incident comes amid escalating tensions linked to the broader Middle East conflict, which has increasingly drawn Iraq into its orbit.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Several loud explosions were heard across the Iraqi capital on Tuesday evening, as a security official confirmed that a drone and rocket attack targeted the United States embassy in the city.

The incident comes amid escalating tensions linked to the broader Middle East conflict, which has increasingly drawn Iraq into its orbit. Long considered a proxy battleground between Washington and Tehran, Iraq has witnessed a surge in attacks and counterattacks in recent weeks.

According to officials, Iran-backed armed groups have intensified their operations, launching near-daily strikes against US interests both inside Iraq and across the region. In response, retaliatory strikes have reportedly targeted these groups.

In recent days, pro-Iranian factions have carried out multiple attacks against the US embassy, located inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, as well as an American diplomatic and logistics facility at Baghdad International Airport.

Earlier, from Monday evening into the early hours of Tuesday, additional attacks targeted the US diplomatic mission. A drone also crashed into a luxury hotel known to host foreign diplomats, raising concerns about the expanding scope of the attacks and their potential impact on civilian areas.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been officially confirmed.