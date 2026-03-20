Iran Confirms Death of IRGC Aerospace Commander in Recent U.S.-Israeli Strikes

Iranian media confirmed that Mehdi Qureishi, IRGC Aerospace Force commander in Isfahan, and Ismail Ahmadi, Basij intelligence chief, were killed during recent strikes and were buried Friday in Isfahan.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iranian media confirmed Friday that Mehdi Qureishi, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force in Isfahan, was killed during recent Israeli and American attacks on an industrial area in the city.

Qureishi’s body was laid to rest on Friday, in a ceremony held in Isfahan, Iranian media reported. The reports also announced the death of Ismail Ahmadi, the head of intelligence for the Basij Organization and deputy to Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the organization.

The killings were linked to coordinated strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure, according to the reports. The IRGC Aerospace Force is responsible for Iran’s missile and aerial defense operations, and both Qureishi and Ahmadi held senior positions within Iran’s military hierarchy.

Iranian media highlighted the official nature of the announcements, indicating that both figures were central to the operations and intelligence activities of their respective units. The reports provided no further details on the circumstances of the attacks or on additional casualties.

The deaths follow broader regional tensions involving Israeli and American military actions targeting Iranian strategic facilities, as previously documented in statements from Iranian military officials. The announcement underscores the continuing volatility in areas of Iranian military and industrial significance.

Funeral and commemorative events for both officials were held in Isfahan on Friday, reflecting formal recognition by the Iranian military and local authorities, according to the reports.