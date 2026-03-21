Iran Issues Warning to UAE Over Alleged Attacks Near Disputed Gulf Islands

Iran warned the UAE against allowing attacks from its territory targeting disputed Gulf islands, stating it would respond with strikes if such actions occur.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran’s military on Saturday warned the United Arab Emirates against allowing attacks to be launched from its territory targeting two disputed islands in the Persian Gulf, according to a statement carried by Iran’s Tasnim news agency and reported by AFP.

The warning, issued by Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya operational command, stated that any further aggression originating from UAE territory against the islands of Abu Musa and Greater Tunb would prompt a direct response. “We warn the United Arab Emirates if any further aggression originates from its territory against the Iranian islands of Abu Musa and Greater Tunb in the Persian Gulf, Iran's powerful armed forces will subject Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE to heavy strikes,” the statement said.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region during an ongoing regional conflict that has affected multiple countries and strategic waterways. The islands referenced in the warning are controlled by Iran but claimed by the UAE, and have long been a source of dispute between the two sides.

According to AFP, Abu Musa and the Greater Tunb islands are located near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime passage through which approximately one-fifth of global oil supplies typically transit. The proximity of the islands to the strait underscores their strategic significance.

The Iranian statement follows allegations by Tehran that Gulf states have permitted the use of their territory for military operations against Iran. Iranian officials have claimed that U.S. forces have conducted attacks from bases located in Gulf countries during the ongoing conflict.

AFP reported that Iran has launched missile and drone strikes against what it described as U.S. interests in Gulf states during the course of the war. These developments have contributed to broader instability in the region, including disruptions to marine traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

The regional conflict began on February 28 with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and has since expanded across multiple areas in the Middle East, according to AFP. The escalation has led to increased security concerns around key infrastructure and transportation routes.

Gulf states, including the UAE, have repeatedly denied accusations that their territories or airspace have been used to facilitate attacks against Iran. According to AFP, these denials have been consistent both prior to and during the ongoing conflict.

The Iranian military’s statement did not provide specific details regarding any recent incidents involving the islands but framed the warning as a response to what it described as potential aggression originating from UAE territory.

The Khatam Al-Anbiya command is responsible for coordinating Iran’s air defense and joint military operations, and its statements are typically issued in response to perceived external threats.

The reference to Ras Al Khaimah, one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, indicates a specific geographic focus for potential retaliation, as outlined in the statement.

The situation reflects continued tensions surrounding the disputed islands, which have been contested for decades and remain a sensitive issue in relations between Iran and the UAE.

The warning also highlights the broader impact of the ongoing conflict on regional security dynamics, particularly in areas surrounding critical energy infrastructure and shipping routes.

AFP noted that disruptions to maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz have already occurred as a result of the conflict, raising concerns about global energy supply and transport stability.

Iran’s warning to the UAE marks a further escalation in rhetoric as the regional conflict continues to affect multiple actors and strategic locations.