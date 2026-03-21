Drone Strike Hits Iraqi National Intelligence Headquarters in Baghdad

Iraqi authorities continue to assess the scope and impact of the drone strike on the National Intelligence headquarters and related sites.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A drone attack targeted the Iraqi National Intelligence headquarters in Baghdad’s Mansour district on Saturday morning, triggering multiple explosions across the city, Iraqi authorities said.

The Security Media Cell reported that the strike occurred at 10:15 a.m. local time. Simultaneously, a drone was destroyed over the Baghdad International Fairground, the statement said. Kurdistan24’s correspondent in Baghdad confirmed hearing multiple explosions during the incident.

The attack follows a series of overnight strikes aimed at the U.S. Diplomatic and Logistic Support Base, which reportedly endured about 30 hits. According to the correspondent, assailants attempted to disable the base’s defense systems but were unsuccessful. A warehouse at the facility did catch fire as a result of the bombardment.

Local sources with connections to the so-called “Resistance Front” indicated that the attack caused casualties, though no official figures have yet been released. Warning sirens were also reportedly sounded at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier Saturday morning.

The Security Media Cell did not identify the party responsible for the drone strike, nor were details provided about the scale of damage to the intelligence headquarters. Baghdad authorities are reportedly investigating the incident.

This latest assault comes amid ongoing regional tensions and repeated attacks targeting U.S. facilities and diplomatic missions in Iraq. The incident underscores the continued vulnerability of strategic and governmental locations in Baghdad to drone and missile attacks.

Officials have not confirmed the number of casualties or the extent of material damage at the Iraqi National Intelligence headquarters. Security measures remain heightened around the U.S. Embassy and associated military installations following the attacks.