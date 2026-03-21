Iraqi Intelligence Officer Killed in Baghdad Attack

The Baghdad attack marks the latest incident targeting Iraqi security personnel, with authorities confirming the death of one officer and ongoing efforts to identify and prosecute those responsible.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - An officer of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service was killed Saturday morning during an attack on one of the agency’s bases in Baghdad, the service announced in a statement. The incident occurred at approximately 10:00 AM and was carried out by outlawed groups, officials said.

The statement described the attack as an attempt to disrupt the service’s operations, but emphasized that it would not deter the agency from performing its national and professional duties. “Such actions only strengthen our resolve to continue our work,” the statement said.

Authorities did not provide additional details regarding casualties beyond the reported death of the officer or specify the extent of damage to the facility. Security measures at the site were not detailed, and officials did not identify the specific groups responsible.

The Iraqi National Intelligence Service pledged to pursue those responsible for the attack, vowing to bring the perpetrators before the courts for “just punishment,” according to the statement. The agency highlighted its ongoing commitment to national security and intelligence operations despite the incident.

This attack occurs amid heightened regional tensions, with multiple security incidents reported in Iraq in recent weeks. While officials have not linked this specific strike to any broader conflict, the statement reaffirmed the agency’s operational focus and resilience in the face of threats.

The National Intelligence Service said it will continue its work uninterrupted and maintain vigilance to protect personnel and facilities from future attacks.