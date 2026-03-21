Israel and U.S. to Intensify Strikes on Iran

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said the intensification will target “the Iranian terror regime and the infrastructure on which it relies,” according to a statement from the Israeli defence ministry.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced Saturday that Israel and the United States will significantly increase military strikes on Iran starting Sunday. Katz said the intensification will target “the Iranian terror regime and the infrastructure on which it relies,” according to a statement from the Israeli defence ministry.

The announcement follows a report from the Israeli army that one of its fighter jets was targeted by a surface-to-air missile while operating in Iranian airspace. The incident marks a direct aerial confrontation between the two countries, the statement noted.

Katz’s warning indicated a coordinated escalation by Israel and U.S. forces, with operations planned to focus on strategic and national infrastructure in Iran. The defence ministry statement did not provide details on specific targets, operational scope, or potential timelines beyond the start date of Sunday.

The Israeli army’s report suggested that the missile strike did not result in damage to the aircraft or casualties, officials said. The ministry emphasized that the heightened operations are part of ongoing efforts to degrade capabilities that Israel and U.S. officials say are associated with Tehran’s military and paramilitary activities.

While the Israeli statement framed the strikes as actions against Iranian military infrastructure, it coincides with broader regional tensions that have seen multiple incidents of missile fire and airspace violations in recent weeks. The defence ministry’s statement stressed operational coordination with U.S. forces, but offered no further comment on potential escalation or diplomatic measures.

Katz’s remarks underscore Israel’s position that future operations will be more intensive than prior missions. Officials said the measures are intended to target the systems and facilities that the Israeli and U.S. militaries identify as central to Iran’s operational capabilities.

The Israeli defence ministry reiterated that its forces are prepared for the increased operational tempo, highlighting a focus on precision strikes while maintaining coordination with U.S. military command in the region.