Iraqi Political Leader Urges Action Against Armed Groups After Intelligence HQ Attack

In a statement on Saturday, the Siyada (Sovereignty) Alliance head Khamis al-Khanjar condemned the incident as a “terrorist act” carried out by lawless groups and said such actors have become the primary source of threat to Iraq’s unity and stability.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Khamis al-Khanjar, leader of the Siyada (Sovereignty) Alliance, on Saturday called on Iraq’s political forces to take decisive action to dissolve armed outlawed groups, following an attack on the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) headquarters in Baghdad that left one officer dead, according to official statements.

In a statement on Saturday, al-Khanjar condemned the incident as a “terrorist act” carried out by lawless groups and said such actors have become the primary source of threat to Iraq’s unity and stability.

He urged political leaders to adopt what he described as a courageous and serious stance to address the presence of these armed groups.

The Iraqi National Intelligence Service said earlier that one of its facilities in Baghdad was targeted at approximately 10:00 AM by outlawed groups, resulting in the death of an officer. The service described the attack as a failed attempt to disrupt its national and professional duties, adding that such actions would not deter its operations.

Al-Khanjar said the attack reflects what he characterized as an ongoing effort by militias to weaken state institutions and undermine their role. He called for a firm national response to protect state authority and uphold the rule of law, according to the statement.

He also stressed the need for an urgent and transparent investigation into the incident, calling on authorities to apprehend those responsible and bring them before the courts without delay or negligence. The statement emphasized that accountability measures are necessary to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

The INIS, in its own statement, affirmed its commitment to pursuing those responsible for the attack and bringing them to justice. It reiterated that the assault would not hinder its mandate, noting that its personnel remain committed to carrying out their duties despite the security challenges.

Al-Khanjar expressed full support for the intelligence service, highlighting its role in maintaining Iraq’s internal security during what he described as a complex period. He said strengthening state institutions is essential to ensuring stability across the country.

The statements from both al-Khanjar and the intelligence service come amid heightened security concerns in the capital, with officials underscoring the need for coordinated efforts to address threats posed by armed groups operating outside state control.

The Iraqi National Intelligence Service said it will continue operations and pursue those responsible for the attack that killed one of its officers.