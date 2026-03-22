Japan Confirms Release of One Detained Citizen from Iran

Japan’s FM announced that one of two nationals detained in Iran since last year has been released and returned safely, while diplomatic efforts continue to secure the release of the second detainee, officials said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Japan’s Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu announced on Sunday that one of two Japanese nationals recently detained in Iran has been released and safely returned to Japan, the ministry said.

The detainee, who had been held since June of last year, arrived in Japan at approximately 8:30 a.m. local time and was reported to be in good health, according to the statement from Motegi’s office.

Motegi provided the update during a television news appearance, noting that the release followed his direct request to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. “One of the detainees was released on Wednesday after I urged Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to free the captive,” Motegi said, as cited by NHK.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry confirmed that the released individual returned via neighboring Azerbaijan with assistance from the Japanese Embassy in Iran. Officials emphasized that logistical and diplomatic support facilitated the safe transit of the detainee back to Japan, the ministry said in a release.

Motegi also stated that efforts continue to secure the release of the second detained Japanese national, who has been held since January.

“I am working to get the other detainee released as early as possible while keeping in contact with the family,” he said, according to NHK. The ministry added that diplomatic channels remain active, with ongoing coordination between Japanese authorities and Iranian officials to resolve the remaining case.

The Japanese government had previously confirmed the detention of two nationals in Iran, describing the circumstances as under review through official channels.

The Foreign Ministry indicated that the cases have been treated as high priority, with sustained engagement by both diplomatic personnel and political officials, NHK reported.

No additional details were provided regarding the conditions of the detainees while in Iranian custody, and Iranian authorities have not released statements on the matter, according to the report. Japanese officials continue to emphasize confidentiality and coordination with family members in managing the ongoing case.

The release marks the first confirmed return of a Japanese citizen among the two recently detained, highlighting Japan’s ongoing diplomatic efforts in Iran and the region, as documented by NHK.

The Japanese government said it will continue working through diplomatic channels to secure the release of the second detained citizen while monitoring the situation closely.